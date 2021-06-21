New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,999 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 381,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $89.09 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

