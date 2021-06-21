Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of TRNO opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

