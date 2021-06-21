CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 68.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,672,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT opened at $50.30 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

