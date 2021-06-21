Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $215.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

