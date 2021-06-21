Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Calix worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

