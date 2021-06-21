Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,494 shares of company stock valued at $863,324. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

