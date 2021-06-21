Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,665 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.85% of RGC Resources worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in RGC Resources by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -0.49.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

