CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 894.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of CDK Global worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $50.26 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

