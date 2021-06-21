Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,119,274.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,649.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

