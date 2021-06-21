Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,925,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.