62,709 Shares in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,594 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

