$14.83 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce sales of $14.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.85 million to $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $60.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.90 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

