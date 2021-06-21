Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOP. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.