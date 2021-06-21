Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3.10%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
