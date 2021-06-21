HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

