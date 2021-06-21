Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Gentex reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.