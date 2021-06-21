Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,423 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

