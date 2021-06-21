HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,918,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,575,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,806 shares of company stock worth $6,420,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.94. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

