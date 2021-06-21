HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NYSE:NLS opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

