HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,738,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

