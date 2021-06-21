HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $421,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $51.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70.

