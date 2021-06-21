Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.