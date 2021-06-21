Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $210,338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $67,801,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.