Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,981,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

SEB stock opened at $3,819.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $3,945.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

