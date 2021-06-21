Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

