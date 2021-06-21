SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,668,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $83.44 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

