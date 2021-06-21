Head-To-Head Contrast: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 1,548.47 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Vaxart $4.05 million 235.48 -$32.22 million ($0.36) -21.67

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Vaxart -2,844.24% -39.81% -32.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vaxart 0 0 3 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.87%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxart beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

