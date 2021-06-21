BlackRock Inc. Acquires 54,699 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Cara Therapeutics worth $80,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARA stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $728.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.