Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.02 Million

Brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce $643.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $806.58 million. First Solar reported sales of $642.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,963 shares of company stock worth $935,975. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60. First Solar has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

