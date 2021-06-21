BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773,507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.60% of Marathon Digital worth $75,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $28.92 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

