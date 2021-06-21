David J. Shirk Sells 48,167 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 638,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $79,116,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

