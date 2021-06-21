BlackRock Inc. Buys 882,063 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1,115.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $74,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

