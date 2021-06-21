The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.71% of The Marcus worth $73,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

