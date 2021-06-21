Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $52.89 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 118,435 shares of company stock worth $6,700,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

