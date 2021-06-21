BlackRock Inc. Purchases 154,100 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $72,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period.

Weis Markets stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

