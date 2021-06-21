Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

GLPI stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

