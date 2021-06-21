Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

