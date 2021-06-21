BlackRock Inc. Makes New $80.82 Million Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,324,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,816,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Luminar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

