12,210 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,777,978 shares of company stock worth $3,646,300. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PHX opened at $3.36 on Monday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

