Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,153,737 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBT opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

