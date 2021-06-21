Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 214.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $278.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

