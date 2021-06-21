Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.94. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.