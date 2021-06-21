Rhumbline Advisers Has $500,000 Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of VOXX International worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,840,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VOXX International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VOXX International by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

