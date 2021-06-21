Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Passage Bio were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 700,431 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 46.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 499,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Passage Bio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Passage Bio by 115.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $775.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

