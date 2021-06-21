Rhumbline Advisers Sells 314 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United States Cellular were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of USM stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

