Rhumbline Advisers Buys 752 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

