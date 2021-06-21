Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Datto were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 70.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $40,500,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $16,200,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,458.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,377 over the last three months.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 75.86. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

