Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,400 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Ryerson worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE RYI opened at $14.13 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $543.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

