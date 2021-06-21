Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,064 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASXC opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $746.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.57. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASXC shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

