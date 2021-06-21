BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Investar were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Investar by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.16 on Monday. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $230.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

