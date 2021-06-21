BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $97,000 Stock Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other KVH Industries news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $50,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,110 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $3,407,595. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

